Just a few months ago, J. Cole was in Canada where he was playing basketball for the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Cole got the gig through Drake, and for the most part, he was simply a role player off of the bench. Cole definitely came through with some highlights, but he eventually had to leave the team so that he could go on tour.

The Shooting Stars went on to have a wonderful season, and in the end, they made it all the way to the Championship game in Ottawa, where they got to play against the Hamilton Honey Badgers.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN

As a way to show his support, Cole made his way to Ottawa over the weekend where he could be seen sitting courtside at the match. Cole wore his Scarborough gear and could even be seen partaking in huddles even though he didn't play any minutes. It was a great sight to see, and it's clear the team had an impact on Cole.

Unfortunately for him and other members of the team, they were unable to secure the victory. The rules of the match were simple, first to 90 points wins. At one point, the Badgers were up 89-71, but the Shooting Stars went on a 17-0 run to bring the game to 89-88. Eventually, the Shooting Stars committed a foul, and the Badgers scored a championship-clinching free throw to win it all.





Regardless, it was a very solid campaign for the Shooting Stars, and it must have been an incredible experience for everyone to have Cole there in attendance.