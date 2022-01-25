Despite concerns surrounding new COVID-19 variants, it appears that most festivals are still preparing for the return of live music this summer. Concerts and festivals were back in action last year as vaccines became available, and it appears that most festivals are back to their regular programs.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Governors Ball returned in September 2021 but they've confirmed the annual festival will return to its usual summer dates for 2022. This morning, they announced that Governors Ball will take place from June 10th to June 12th at Citi Field complex in Queens. The opening night will see Kid Cudi headline the festival, followed by Halsey on Saturday, and J. Cole on Sunday.

The three-day festival will also include performances Migos, Jack Harlow, Louis The Child, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, Coi Leray, Paris Texas, Denzel Curry, YG, Playboi Carti, Jazmine Sullivan, Ken Car$on, and more.

Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 27th at 12:00 pm on the festival's website. Citi Cardmember presale will run from 10 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. on the 27th.

The festival organizers, Founders Entertainment, also announced that they would be donating upwards of $25K towards relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment fire.

Check out the full festival line-up below.




