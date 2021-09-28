In recent weeks, we've been saturated in news about award shows and star-studded events, and the Governor's Ball has continued the Pop Culture hype. The New York City festival arrived in all of its glory this weekend as dozens of our favorite artists took to the stage—making it the first performance for many since quarantine's end.

Artists like Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Freddie Gibbs, Kehlani, Post Malone, Cordae, Aminé, Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Princess Nokia, Future, 24kGoldn, and many others performed their hits to a crowd boasting thousands of screaming fans. 24kGoldn spoke with Insider about returning to the stage and why he wants more moments like these.

"It feels like I'm back into my purpose," said the rapper of returning to live perofrmances. "When I think back to when I first started making music, why I wanted to make music, it wasn't to f*ckin' be in my house doing Zoom interviews all day."

We were able to grab a few photos from the epic performances this weekend, so check out some highlights from the Gov Ball festival below.

All photos by Tim Stype: @timstype.

A$AP Rocky

Billie Eilish

Cordae

Aminé

24kGoldn

J Balvin

