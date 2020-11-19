J Balvin first debuted his Air Jordan 1 collaboration at this year's Super Bowl where he got to perform amongst the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. At the time, sneakerheads were quite mesmerized by the collaboration but were certain these were just a PE. This turned out to be false as it was quickly announced that these would be released to the public, albeit in limited numbers. Due to the Coronavirus, the shoe was ultimately delayed although, over the last few months, we have seen numerous teasers.

Today, Nike came through with the official images for the collab, and as you can see, it is quite impressive. From top to bottom we are met with a colorful rainbow upper that has some geometric shapes throughout. Near the back heel, there is a little circular patch which can be replaced with some other patches that come with the sneaker. It's a nice touch that adds some personalization to the sneaker.

Nike also announced the official release date for these, stating that you will be able to purchase them as of December 8th for $190 USD. Let us know what you think of this collab, and whether or not you plan on copping these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

