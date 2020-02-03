J Balvin is one of the biggest global artists out right now so it would only make sense for him to be a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Last night, Balvin did just that as he joined Jennifer Lopez and Shakira on stage for a phenomenal performance. During the show, Balvin was rocking some colorful footwear that was previewed online prior to his appearance. As it turns out, Balvin and Jordan Brand hooked up for a special collab on the Air Jordan 1.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we have some detailed photos of the shoe that give us a better understanding of what the colorway looks like. As you can see, there are gradient patches of blue, green, yellow, and red, while some of the materials are cut with jagged edges. There is also a smiley face with lightning eyes on the tongue as well as the back heel.

Based on the reactions to the post above, there is no denying this is a polarizing shoe. This shouldn't come as a surprise when you consider how colorful it is. Sneakerheads can be pretty gatekeeper-ish when it comes to the Air Jordan 1 which makes these reactions fairly normal.

What do you think of J Balvin's Air Jordan 1? Would you ever cop these?