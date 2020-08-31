J Balvin is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and as a direct result of that fact, he got to perform at the Super Bowl this year alongside JLO and Shakira. Balvin is known for his colorful outfits and love for sneakers, which ended up resulting in him getting a special shoe with Jordan Brand that he got to wear during his Super Bowl performance. The kicks were pretty incredible as they featured rainbow tie-dye aesthetics with geometric cutouts and even a jagged Nike swoosh.

Over the past few months, it has been reported that this shoe will eventually be released, however, due to COVID-19, it could be a while before we see these kicks on a wider level. Despite this, thanks to @redgod888 on Instagram, we now have some detailed on-foot images of the shoe and as you can imagine, these look pretty great when paired with colorful pants. In fact, it seems as though the midsole as a light purple tint to it which makes the aesthetic that much more interesting.

For now, a release date is still up in the air so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring those to you.