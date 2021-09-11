J Balvin Issues His Evolution On "Jose" Album

J Balvin has returned with his sixth studio album, Jose, which finds the Colombian superstar tapping into an intimate showing, delivering a new version of himself to fans at home.

The stacked 24-track effort features appearances from the usual suspects within the current pantheon of Latin stars including Sech, Ozuna, KAROL G, Nicky Jam, and Bad Bunny while dipping his toes stateside with the likes of Khalid, Dua Lipa, and Skrillex.

"This is like my own playlist of the types of songs I like to hear from me. And it’s my personal [taste], it’s the sound that I always wanted to do. Colores was a concept. Now, the concept in this album is me, Jose," Balvin told Remezcla about the new project. "It’s not even the artist. It’s what I like to hear, what Jose likes to hear. It’s like an album that I did, of course for my people and for the world, but it is going to be the first album that I can listen to as Jose being a fan of J Balvin."