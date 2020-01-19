The time has finally arrived. After months of anticipation, Issa Rae has come through to announce the season four release date for her beloved HBO series Insecure. Taking to Instagram, Issa showcased a clip of her character doing he usual mirror motivation rap, this time ripping her skirt leading her to be happy since it means her booty is getting big. " It’s 2020, soooo... Season 4?‬ @insecurehbo is back April 12th," she captioned the clip.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

We do know that the new season will now have 10 episodes as opposed to the previous installments that only had eight. Issa also expressed how all the characters in the show are based on individuals in her life and all events have some truth to them. "All of them are based off of real people that are in my life and real situations that have happened," Issa previously stated. "Also, a lot of the stories come from a predominantly black writers' room. There are people and stories from there that we just put in the show."

It's been over a year since we got an update on the show since Issa's movie and other television jobs have gotten bigger and better over the course of time. Peep the teaser and let us know if you're tuning in come April.