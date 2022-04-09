If there's one thing that Top Dawg Entertainment is going to do besides release stellar music, it's supporting their artists ten toes down. The internet is a world all of its own and often, people find their personal lives up for discussion among the masses. Back in February, Isaiah Rashad was somewhere minding his business when he became a trending topic after an alleged sex tape circulated on social media.

Fans of the TDE rapper swiftly came to his defense, especially considering that the video may have outed Rashad. This is a moment that was sensitive to all involved and brought in a wave of support for the TDE rapper. The label's president, Punch, recently called out a Twitter user, another rapper, for bringing up the conversation by trying to crack jokes about Rashad's personal life.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Punch tweeted about Jay-Z's G.O.A.T. status and a rapper named Jahmed reshared the post with a jab toward Isaiah Rashad. It was unnecessary and unrelated to the initial post, so Punch responded, "Wait.. so you want me to be concerned about another grown man’s sex life?? Is that what you’re really interested in? As oppose to having a dialogue about music??"

Jahmed deleted the post following Punch's reaction, but the music executive uploaded a screenshot and said, "Nah n*gga don't run now. Let's talk about it." Soon, an apology from the rapper appeared.

"Smh. That was a weak ass/distasteful joke that I said earlier and i own that," Jahmed wrote. "On God I’ve always been a Zay Wop fan and I got none but love and respect for Him, Punch and the whole TDE team!!! Apologiez." Punch replied that he appreciated Jahmed "saying it publicly." Check it out below.