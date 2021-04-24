The death of DMX is still weighing heavily on the hearts of hip-hop heads across the globe. The rapper emerged into the game under Def Jam after Irv Gotti signed him to the label. As the story goes, X's triumphant run during the late 90s saved the label in many ways. They remained close over the years until X's untimely passing.



In the week of X's hospitalization, misinformation and conflicting reports spurred throughout the Internet. Many outlets claimed X suffered from an overdose which led to a heart attack. Days after reports of his hospitalization emerged, there were reports that were later refuted alleging X contracted COVID-19.

Gotti recently sat down for an interview with Chicago's WCGI where he discussed X's alleged cause of death. He said that X had suffered from an overdose from "bad crack" that was laced with fentanyl. "I knew it was coming," he explained. "'Cause, the family was like he was brain dead... When they hooked him up to the ventilator, 'cause he had COVID, too."

The host stopped Gotti and asked him whether the rumors of COVID were true. "He had COVID. They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug, fentanyl, was mixed in with the crack and that's what made him overdose," Gotti continued. "And then he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn't breathe. You know that COVID fucks with your respiratory system."

This weekend, DMX's memorial will take place at Brooklyn's Barclay's Center. The memorial will be attended by DMX's close friends and family in compliance with health guidelines. However, it will be live streaming on YouTube for the general public's viewing. Read more information on X's memorial service here.

