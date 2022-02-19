Julia Fox has been keeping headlines quite interesting as of late. With her abrupt split from Kanye West, the Uncut Gems actress turned heads shortly after when she took the catwalk for the first time, walking the Autumn/Winter 2022 collection for the LaQuan Smith show earlier this week. Fox wore a fitted long black dress with form-flattering cutouts, silver accessories, and white pointed pumps.

The actress is constantly turning heads with her stunning-or-polarizing outfits, whether it be on her Instagram feed or in real life.

Check out some of those top moments below.

Of course, we had to include her Runway debut. The actress had her hair slicked back into a bun by Lacy Redway, and her makeup done by Sheika Daley.





All Black Everything! Fox showed off her fantastic figure in a latex-leather catsuit with pointed black boots to tie the look together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ðð¾ðµð²ðª ðð¸ð â (@juliafox)

This Miami Balenciaga tee with low-rise leather pants gives off a sporty and stylish look.





Here, we have Fox rocking a white collared button-down with the perfect Tiffany accessories to glam up the look. Look at how that necklace matches her eyes. And red lipstick never goes out of style.





This ‘fit may look a little familiar because Kim Kardashian also rocked the same Jean Paul Gaultier dress years prior. This is a little different from Julia’s go-to black ensemble as she pairs the stripes with a bright pink lip combination. It definitely got people talking about her





Staying comfy and cozy while still screaming elegance. Fox paired this sparkly cream dress with neutral-colored hoops and mesh gloves.





Switching it up on us, these colors are a lot brighter than what we are used to seeing on Fox. Although, she still managed to find some way to incorporate black.





Fox’s all white attire definitely has a futuristic feel to it.





Does no-top with leather pants count as an outfit?





Showing off her curves from a different angle, here we have a bird’s eye view of Fox rocking an asymmetrical mesh bodysuit by LaQuan Smith.





This bright red Gucci sweater dress is giving Little Red Riding Hood vibes.





Known as one of Fox’s more popular red-carpet looks from 2019, the actress wore a bedazzled cage skirt with a black satin turtleneck bodysuit to the premiere of Uncut Gems in Toronto, Canada.



