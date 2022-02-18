Life has certainly been on a meteoric climb for Julia Fox now that she has been associated with Kanye West. Although the actress had done well for herself prior to meeting the Rap icon, her career has catapulted in the two months since they emerged as a couple immediately after meeting on New Year's Eve. They've appeared in magazines together and boasted about their connection, but just like that, as Valentine's Day approached, West decided to cut off his new romance and pleaded with Kim Kardashian to take him back.

As West's social media posts about Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Fox has been online defending herself against trolls, as well as Azealia Banks.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Aside from going toe-to-toe with Banks in a vicious back-and-forth, social media users have been mocking Fox's recent interview with Call Her Daddy. It was during that discussion that Fox revealed her teenage dominatrix past and bedroom kinks, and people have been imitating—or making fun of—the way Fox was speaking.

Page Six shared a compilation of clips and it caught Fox's attention. She seemed to have found it all amusing and offered up a reason as to why she seemed a bit...off...during the interview.

"Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!!" she commented. "Hahahahahah [crying laughing emojis]." Fox seems to be enjoying the attention, negative or otherwise. Check it out below.