While most rappers would rather turn in their entire ice collection than put their softer side on blast for public consumption, Chance The Rapper is an exception. As an artist who doesn't hesitate to lift the curtain on his devotion to his family, Chance eagerly and readily shares the intimate details of the deep bond he enjoys with both his daughter and his new bride. Frequently dropping bars like, "Man my daughter couldn’t have a better mother/If she ever find another, he better love her/Man I swear my life is perfect, I could merch it/If I die I’ll prolly cry at my own service, igh, igh!" as heard on the rapper's 2016 track "All We Got," it's clear that Chance is more than content with his role as a committed father and loving husband.

In addition to letting the mad love he feels for his daughter, Kensli and wife Kirsten leak out into his beats and his bars, the Chicago-bred rapper is also no stranger to showcasing his affection on social media. In addition to serving as a promotional tool for his brand new debut album, Chance the Rapper's Instagram feed is a happy assortment of captured family memories, both candid and posed. To peep the very best of the "No Problem" rapper's cute AF family moments, check out the gallery below to see just how fiercely Chance is committed to putting those he loves above fame and fortune.

Must Be The Luckiest Guy Alive

"Happy Engagement Anniversary babe. It’s almost that time," captioned Chance alongside a video montage dedicated to his wife alongside a snippet of a track from his new album.

HBD

In a shot from their wedding day, it's clear to see where Chance the Rapper's new wife ranks on his list of priorities.

First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage

"Marriage is dope cause I get to live with a mama forever. Not my mama, but it damn near feels like it sometimes. Thank you bringing Kensli into this world but also for occasionally being a mommy to me 🤒," wrote Chance in a very public shout-out to his wife.

Grace

According to Chance, his relationship with his wife has brought him even closer to God. "Thank you Father, I know your grace so well through this woman," he writes alongside a candid picture of them together.

Baby No. 2

There's no questioning Chance's excitement in growing his family with wife Kirsten.

Most Important

Even while grinding out his debut album, Chance makes time to get away from it all with daughter Kensli.

HBD KENSLI

Chance The Rapper proudly claims that his life really began when his daughter was born. How sweet is that?

Family Over Everything

"No matter what we are, we're always family," Chance reminds his followers.

Forever

Unlike most celebrity couples, divorce isn't an option for Chance and his wife because they're together from the "beginning beginning to the end end."

The Gang's All Here

For Chance, a collection of family pics isn't complete without an appearance from auntie Yonce.