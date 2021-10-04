Every couple of months, Facebook users face outages and that's exactly what went down this morning. Facebook, as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, have been dealing with widespread disruptions on their server. However, Facebook doesn't seem to even know why they're experiencing disruptions of their platforms. Downdetector.com reports that at 12:06 p.m. EST, there were as many as 122,521 reports of outages on the website.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Since Facebook and its related platforms are down, the company went to a competing platform to inform its users that they are looking into the issue. "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a tweet reads.

Of course, there were many memes and hilarious reactions on Twitter following the global disruption. Netflix came through with memes from Squid Games, though many began theorizing a potential connection between the outage and a recent segment on 60 Minutes with a Facebook whistleblower, Frances Hughes. Hughes explained the alleged conflict of interest in the tech company that she claims is "tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence." There hasn't been any evidence suggesting that these two have any connection to one another but the fact that the episode aired this past weekend is an interesting coincidence.

Check out a few of the reactions to the Facebook outage below.