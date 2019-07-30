Iggy Azalea was chillin in Las Vegas when she got the urge for something to eat and decided to order in a grilled cheese. Despite her obvious millions, the Australian born rapper still ain't trying to pay an arm and leg for some cheese between two slices of bread, which forced her to take to Twitter to air out her frustration on the matter. "I just paid 54.00 for a grilled cheese sandwich. Las Vegas," she wrote. i

She followed up with a hilarious meme with a caption that lets her eight million followers know that she isn't joking. "I’m not kidding I just got the bill and they charged me and extra 10.08 for knifes and forks which aren’t included free here…. So grilled cheese (that I can eat with my hands) is now 64.08! We love scammers," she added.

The "Fuck It Up" rapper then came through with a suggestion: report her credit card stolen so she doesn't have to pay.

Elsewhere in Iggy's string of tweets, she got real with her fans about how she feels defeated at times but she manages to push through such feelings and keep on prospering. "I think sometimes I feel defeated because I look at the chart and see how much streaming impacts it, and think how can I win when I’m up against THAT? But I also feel like: okay, and? There are two options. Quit. Or shut up And just keep fighting. So I’ll keep on fighting!" she wrote.

Keep doing you, Iggy.