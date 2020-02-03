There was an impromptu break in the action during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, thanks to the handy work of Instagram model Kelly Kay.

As seen in the footage shared by fellow model Colleen McGinniss, Kay was apprehended by security almost instantly after she leaped over the barricade and onto the field at Hard Rock Stadium. However, that didn't prevent Kay from showing off her red thong as she was dragged off the field by a pair of officials.

This isn't the first time that a model has tried to draw attention to themselves by flashing the crowd at a big game. For instance, IG models Julia Rose and Lauren Summer took their tops off behind home plate during the 7th inning of Game 5 of the World Series, and both were ultimately banned indefinitely by Major League Baseball.

Rose, the founder of Shagmag magazine, and Summer, the brand executive, took to social media shortly after the ban to explain that both she and Summer would do it all over again if given the opportunity. Kelly Kay has not yet addressed the situation but we're sure her page has seen an extreme uptick in views in the last 12 hours.