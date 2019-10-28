Julia Rose and Lauren Summer, the two models who took their tops off behind home plate during the 7th inning of Game 5 of the World Series, have been banned indefinitely by Major League Baseball. And they don't regret the move one bit.

Rose, the founder of Shagmag magazine, and Summer, the brand executive, took to social media on Monday to show off the letters they received from the MLB, and to explain that they'd do it all over again if given the opportunity.

The letter reads, “On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote your business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."

Rose and Summer, along with their accomplice, Kayla Lauren, discussed the incident with TMZ Sports today, further explaining the motive behind their viral stunt.

As for the actual game on the field, the Houston Astros picked up their third straight victory by the final of 7-1 to take a 3-2 series lead. The series now shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Tuesday night.