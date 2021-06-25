It looks like Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King are teaming up for a new-school Western film coming out later this year. Yesterday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer to their forthcoming film, The Harder They Fall, dropping later this Fall.

Rich Polk/Getty Images

The new Western-themed clip shows Regina King's "Treacherous" Trudy Smith and LaKeith Stanfield's Cherokee Bill stopping a train in its tracks, with Trudy putting a bullet in the head of the white conductor who's about to call her the N-word. The two then jump on the train and hold everyone hostage until they get what they're looking for - the release of Idris Elba's Rufus Buck, who is being held in a safe on the train. The rest of the action-packed trailer shows how Rufus (Elba) will be hunted down by Jonathan Major's Nat Love and his crew, including Zazie Beetz, Edi Gathegi and R.J. Cyler.

The Harder They Fall marks the directorial debut for Jeymes Samuel, who also cowrote the film with Boaz Yakin. The movie is also reportedly being produced by JAY-Z, alongside James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender.

Check out the upcoming Western-film trailer (below) and let us know what you think. Look for the film to be hitting select theaters and Netflix this Fall.

