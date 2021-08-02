Ice-T and Coco Austin welcomed their daughter, Chanel Nicole, back in 2015. The now five-year-old is growing to look just like her dad, much to the amusement of fans. Both Ice and Coco frequently share fun family photos on their social media pages to update Ice Loves Coco fans on how their baby girl is doing, quite frequently.

Back in 2019, Coco shared a vulnerable image of Chanel breastfeeding to her Instagram, with the caption: "Nap time and night time are our time and I'm lucky she hasn't grown out it yet because when that moment comes I will be so sad..its the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know." The share quickly garnered a negative reaction from followers, who disagreed with breastfeeding Chanel at that age. Despite the backlash at the time, it’s clear Coco still feels the same she did when she originally wrote that caption, two years ago.

During a recent exclusive with US Weekly, the 42-year-old reported she still breastfeeds her kindergartener, citing that she is not going to take that option away until her child is ready. She told Us Weekly, "Chanel still likes my boobs, it’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child."

Most mothers stop breastfeeding around their child’s first birthday and begin to transition to a full food diet, leaving the milk behind. Coco claims Chanel loves meat, including "steak and hamburgers" but "likes a little snack every now and then." Coco continued, "Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no."

Chanel also runs the show when it comes to bedtime, sleeping in the bed with her, Ice and the family’s four dogs.

While this most recent revelation is bound to ruffle more feathers, Coco thanked the fellow moms who agree with her approach, "Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected."

