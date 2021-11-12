iann dior’s New Single “let you” Arrives Just In Time For The Weekend

On Friday, November 12th, iann dior dropped off a new song called “let you,” along with an accompanying visual. For those of you who love listening to alternative pop music, you’ll want to add this to your weekend streaming list ASAP.

The track comes in at just over two and a half minutes, and was produced by Omer Fedi (known for his guitar-forward work with artists such as The Kid LAROI and Lil Nas X), Cirkut, Andrew Luce, LBeaZy, and Nick Long. In the video, 22-year-old dior can be seen acting as the ringleader of a cinematic freak show alongside artistic muse, Lexee Smith.

Not long ago, the young star teamed up with Lil Uzi Vert for the critically acclaimed hit “V12.” His work over the past few years has helped the recording artist skyrocket into the spotlight, even receiving a nomination at the American Music Award for his 24kGoldn collab track, “Mood.”

According to a press release sent to HNHH, dior has more on the way soon, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for any updates.

Check out the video for “let you” above and leave your thoughts on the track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

She's the poster that I'm hanging in my mind, right

She's so sweet but she caught me on my blind side

You know it’s true, I'm fucked up too

But you know I'm always coming back for you