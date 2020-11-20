iann dior Is "Holding On" In His Latest Single

iann dior burst onto the scene a few years ago but this year, he's really proven to the world that he has what it takes to be considered one of the premier hitmakers.

For the last month, he and 24kGoldn have held onto their #1 record "Mood" and it just continues to grow, becoming one of the year's defining pop songs.

With the success of "Mood" proving to many that iann dior is the real deal, the 21-year-old recording artist is showing that even by himself, he can make a hit record.

Dealing with some common themes in his music, such as love, loss, and heartbreak, iann dior has a way of communicating his pain in a way that's relatable to others. We've seen artists like Juice WRLD rise to the top of the industry in this way, so what's stopping iann dior?

"Holding On" speaks to dior's hopefulness that he'll find love, despite the fact that things never seem to work out.

Listen to the new record below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't givin' you a follow, I ain't givin' you a check

You want new Chanel but ain't puttin' work for that

Come on baby, show me what you got, bring it back

Drinkin' and smokin', I know you love to do that

I'm reckless, I'm dumb, according to you

But you don't know shit, huh, you don't know how I move

I'm rollin', I'm smokin' a deuce

I ain't tellin' lies baby, you know that I'm the truth