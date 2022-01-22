iann dior & Travis Barker Rock Out On "obvious"

Arguably one of the most exciting new albums to come out this weekend is iann dior's on to better things, a 15-track record that sees several appearances from Blink-182 legend Travis Barker.

The two rockers team up on "hopeless romantic," as well as on "thought it was" with their good pal Machine Gun Kelly. However, our favourite joint track between dior and Barker would have to be "obvious," which finds the singer confronting the drama that comes along with toxic relationships.

"Didn't want to bring it up, but I feel it, it's obvious / It's hard to be around someone that never learned to love themself / Already learned my lesson, girl, you know that we've been here before / We've both been here before, don't get too comfortable," the two-minute and 17-second-long song's chorus goes.

Have you streamed on to better things yet? If yes, let us know which feature on the album is your favourite, and if not, check it out below.

