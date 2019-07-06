mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Iamsu! and Rayven Justice Connect On "Whistle"

Milca P.
July 06, 2019 19:42
266 Views
Whistle
Rayven Justice Feat. Iamsu!

Rayven Justice continues to tease new project.


Still on a campaign to push his forthcoming effort, Rayven Justice returns with a new track "Whistle," recruiting fellow California artist Iamsu! for the assist. The melodic and sticky new single arrive as the latest in a string of loose drops that Justice has been making this year, releasing everything on a consistent basis while tying the cuts together with similar cover art.

All signs point toward a brewing project that finds the West Coast torchbearer pulling out all the stops. Most recently, Too $hort joined Rayven on his last "Blues Clues" track. The result of the new outputs have been bouncy, Bay Area-infused bops only adding value to Rayven's catalog and out playlists.

Get into "Whistle" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Whistle while you twerk, fuck it up
Crystals on my shirt, don't touch
Strap under my shirt
These rap niggas not built like us 

Rayven Justice
