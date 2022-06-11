mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hunxho Drops Off "1, 2, 3" Single Along With "Xhosen" Project Announcement

Hayley Hynes
June 11, 2022 09:32
286 Views
00
0
Hunxho/SpotifyHunxho/Spotify
Hunxho/Spotify

1, 2, 3
Hunxho

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Hunxho has already shared "Fight" and the "Let's Get It" remix with 21 Savage this year.


Breakout Atlanta rapper Hxncho has returned with a new single this weekend, "1, 2, 3," along with the exciting news that his highly anticipated Xhosen project is arriving on streamers this coming Friday, June 16th.

The two-minute and 15-second long title is full of poignant verses and undeniable charisma, giving fans an idea of what's to come on the new 9-track effort. "The project takes its namesake from Hunxho's son, Chosen, and derives inspiration from his philosophy that he is the 'chosen one,' meant for greatness," according to a press release. 

Earlier this year, the recording artist delivered his Street Poetry record (a follow-up to the preceding Street Poet and Street Poet 2). He received the flowers that he was due from his hometown for his work, and continues to impress in ATL and around the world.

Stream "1, 2, 3" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH next weekend to stream Hunxho's latest. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, we got ones like Kylie Jenner, I put VV's in my pendant
Know you see me all on TV, mark your baby boy and dip
Go and spin it, you gon' tuck me, know I'm crazy for my jewelry
Too much smoke inside this bi', I think my vision getting blurry

Hunxho new music new song new single 1, 2, 3 Xhosen album rollout
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hunxho Drops Off "1, 2, 3" Single Along With "Xhosen" Project Announcement
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject