Hotboii Unveils New Project "Blinded By Death"

Aron A.
July 29, 2022 16:25
CoverCover

Blinded By Death
Hotboii

Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, and Big30 appear on Hotboii's latest project.


Bubbling Orlando rapper Hotboii has officially delivered his latest body of work, Blinded By Death. The 17-song effort from Hotboii proves that he's one of the hottest rappers out right now. His authentic penmanship and the vulnerability conveyed in his voice are paired with exhilarating trap production. Blinded By Death boasts features from Big30, Kodak Black, and Lil Uzi Vert, who appears on "Throw In The Towel" and "Fashion."

Hotboii's continued to build a name for himself since breaking out with "Don't Need Time" and the remix featuring Lil Baby. Last year, Hotboii released his last body of work, Life Of A Hotboii ft. Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Lil Tjay, and Kodak Black.

Check out the latest project from Hotboii below and sound off in the comments with you favorite song. 

