Even after A&E's explosive docuseries, Secrets of Playboy came to an end, some of Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriends have more tea to spill.

Earlier this week, 42-year-old Holly Madison and 48-year-old Bridget Marquardt premiered the first two episodes of their Girls Next Level podcast, revealing to listeners how each of them, respectively, got involved with the Playboy brand, and later on, dishing on their first time having sex with the late magazine publisher.

Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson pose with boyfriend Hugh Hefner in 2008 -- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Madison – now a mother of two children whom she shares with her ex-husband Pasquale Rotella – compared Hefner to "a bump on the log in the middle of the bed" during intercourse. "He wouldn't move," she said.

Of course, she wasn't the only one sleeping with the father of four. According to her, plenty of other mansion residents "wanted to get [the sex] over with as quickly as possible" because they weren't "into it."

"We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house. Everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible," the model and reality star explained during this week's show.





The podcast hosts also opened up about the group sex experiences they had in the house, which they described as "embarrassing," mostly due to the high levels of tension between all the women in the room.

"You’re literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people who hate you and talk shit about you while you’re having sex — and you can hear it. It was just like hell," Madison recalled before revealing details about the first time she and Hefner slept together, which she admitted to being "so f*cking wasted" for.

On that fateful night, a woman referred to as "the recruiter" allegedly insisted Hefner sleep with the new arrival first, yelling out, "Daddy, do you wanna get the new girl?!"

"I shit you not, next thing I know, he's on top of me," The Showgirl Next Door author said. "I just remember feeling so gross and so used." Afterward, she felt as though she had "no other option" but to move into the mansion and position herself to become one of the elderly man's girlfriends.

"I think that whole experience was traumatic to me," Madison concluded.

Listen to the first two episodes of Girls Next Level on Spotify below.

