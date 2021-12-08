Holly Madison
- TVHolly Madison Net Worth 2023: What Is The Former Playboy Bunny Worth?Trace Holly Madison's career from reality TV star to successful author, leading to a substantial net worth in 2023.By Rain Adams
- TVEx-Playmate Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would "Fake Cry" During Toxic RelationshipThis week co-hosts Bridget and Holly opened up about the rules that came with living in the Playboy mansion and being one of Hef's girlfriends.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHolly Madison Recalls Her First Time Having Sex With Hugh HefnerHefner's exes Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt share the entire Playboy experience on their juicy new tell-all podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFormer Playboy Bunnies Describe Hugh Hefner's Orgy Room: "It Was Just Hoarder-Style"Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison spilt plenty of tea on their new "Girls Next Level" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHolly Madison Recalls Cruelty From Hugh Hefner, Says Playboy Mansion Was "Gross"She was Hefner's girlfriend for seven years and in A&E's new docuseries "Secrets of Playboy," she's telling it all.By Erika Marie