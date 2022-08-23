Throughout the first few weeks of 2022, the late Hugh Hefner's legacy was tarnished with several accusations of sexual abuse (among other things) in A&E's multi-part docuseries, Secrets of Playboy. While many women, as well as the founder's son, Cooper Hefner, spoke out in his defence, two ex-Playmates continue to speak their truth for the world to hear.

The Girls Next Door stars Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison have teamed up for their new podcast, Girls Next Level, the first episode of which aired earlier today (August 22). Titled "In The Bedroom..." the premiere found the longtime friends discussing how Hefner made them feel like "pieces of meat" during drug-fueled orgies.

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt in 2010 -- Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"I was shocked at how messy it was," 48-year-old Marquardt recalled of the Chicago native's lair. "We walked in and it was just a disaster in there. The lights were out, but there were two giant TV screens in there that were playing porn… There’s just so much junk."

She went on to share that there were "vibrators all over the bed," though at the time, she had never used one.

The younger model agreed, comparing Hefner's room to one that might belong to someone suffering from a severe psychological disorder. "It was just hoarder-style," Madison confirmed.

"Imagine thinking you’re this big player and you’re bringing all these girls home, and your room looks like shit," the 42-year-old continued dissing her ex. "It’s like the weird eccentric millionaire version of the guy with the mattress on the floor and a Pulp Fiction poster."

Madison then recalled her first time engaging in an orgy with Hefner and other women. "I just remember feeling so gross and so used," she told listeners. "I felt like this girl was being so nice to me and so welcoming, but really I was just another piece of meat for her to throw under him so she looks better."

The Oregon native also appeared in the aforementioned Secrets of Playboy series, during which she called the infamous Playboy Mansion "gross" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]