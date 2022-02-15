The Secrets of Playboy continue to surface. As you may have read over the past few weeks, the 10-part A&E docuseries has brought forward plenty of harrowing allegations against the publication's late founder, Hugh Hefner, who is said to have hosted weekly "pig nights," and filmed mansion visitors having sex without their permission, among other things.

As Yahoo! Life reports, a recent episode of the show included an interview with ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, who spent five years of her life in a relationship with the entrepreneur. "He would tell the public even good girls enjoy sex, healthy sex," she began.

"And there was nothing healthy about the sex with Hefner because he took it too far," Theodore revealed to audiences. After alleging last week that her boyfriend made her pick up drugs for him, this week, she claimed that he insisted she have sex with other men and women as he filmed and directed them.

"I felt so violated having a man that I did not want to be forced upon me," the 65-year-old recalled of her traumatizing time spent in the mansion before sharing a specific incident when she reportedly caught Hefner partaking in beastiality.

"I walked in once, and he was with our dog," the former Playmate revealed. "And I said, 'What are you doing?' He says, 'Well, dogs have needs.' And I went, 'Stop that, just stop that!' And I never left them alone with the dog again. I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Later in the conversation, Theodore said that her partner's sudden interest in "blood and snuff films" was what gave her the courage to walk away from their relationship.

"What kind of mind is so far gone that it takes killing somebody to get them excited for that big release?" the California-born model asked. "He was opening my eyes to this monster. I mean, really, he was a monster."

Have you tuned into Secrets of Playboy on A&E yet? Drop a comment below and let us know.

[Via]