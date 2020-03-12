Out of absolutely nowhere, Lil Uzi Vert shocked the world when he released Eternal Atake last week. The album had been rumoured for the following week but we were all getting tired of waiting and, apparently, so was Uzi. Without much notice, the project was uploaded to streaming services and, ever since its arrival, we've been bumping it heavily. It should come as no surprise that this week's staff-curated TIDAL-exclusive playlist features a shit-ton of Uzi songs, as well as choice selections from Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, and more.

Cruising through the 32-song tracklist for this week's playlist, you'll notice a lot of Lil Uzi Vert. Hopefully, you're feeling EA as much as we are in the office. Our additions from the hit album include "Celebration Station," "P2," "Silly Watch," "Baby Pluto," and more.

In another direction, we've also added Lil Yachty's high-class return single "Oprah's Bank Account," as well as a couple of Jadakiss bangers, the new Grafh and Hopsin joint, and some slowed-down jams from Jhené Aiko. You're getting lots of variety (and even more Uzi) this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Lil Yachty & DaBaby - Oprah's Bank Account (feat. Drake)

Gunna - SKYBOX

Lil Uzi Vert - P2

Lil Uzi Vert - Silly Watch

Lil Uzi Vert - I'm Sorry

Noah C (Editorial)

Gunna - SKYBOX

Jhene Aiko - Surrender (feat. Dr. Chill)

Lil Uzi Vert - Silly Watch

Lil Uzi Vert - POP

Lil Uzi Vert - Bigger Than Life

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - Silly Watch

Lil Uzi Vert - Baby Pluto

Lil Uzi Vert - Lo Mein

Lil Uzi Vert - Urgency (feat. Syd)

Lil Uzi Vert - Celebration Station

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Jadakiss - (NYB) Need Your Best [feat. Ty Dolla $ign]

Lil Baby - We Should (feat. Young Thug)

Jadakiss - Angels Getting Pedicured (feat. 2 Chainz)

DJ Kay Slay - No Permission (feat. Juicy J, A$AP Ferg, & Dave East)

Royce Da 5'9 - Upside Down (feat. Benny the Butcher, & Ashley Sorrell)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - POP

Lil Uzi Vert - You Better Move

Lil Uzi Vert - Prices

Lil Uzi Vert - Venetia

Lil Uzi Vert - P2

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

$NOT - ROADRUNNER+

Larry June - Summer Snow (feat. G Perico)

Grafh - Who Shot Ya (feat. Hopsin)

CJ Fly - LV ASCOT

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Uzi Vert - P2

Lil Uzi Vert - Celebration Station

Gunna - SKYBOX

Rema - Rainbow

Bhaven Moorthy (Editorial)

Rich The Kid - Red

Lil Baby - Emotionally Scarred

Lil Baby - Same Thing

Jay Whiss - Valet (feat. Puffy L’z)

Lynn S (Editorial)

Bree Runway - APESHIT

Lil Uzi Vert - I’m Sorry

Lil Uzi Vert - Lo Mein

Megan Thee Stallion - Savage

Jhene Aiko - B.S. (feat. H.E.R.)