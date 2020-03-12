Lil Uzi Vert holds many of the spots on this week's staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist, with additional appearances from Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.
Out of absolutely nowhere, Lil Uzi Vert shocked the world when he released Eternal Atake last week. The album had been rumoured for the following week but we were all getting tired of waiting and, apparently, so was Uzi. Without much notice, the project was uploaded to streaming services and, ever since its arrival, we've been bumping it heavily. It should come as no surprise that this week's staff-curated TIDAL-exclusive playlist features a shit-ton of Uzi songs, as well as choice selections from Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, and more.
Cruising through the 32-song tracklist for this week's playlist, you'll notice a lot of Lil Uzi Vert. Hopefully, you're feeling EA as much as we are in the office. Our additions from the hit album include "Celebration Station," "P2," "Silly Watch," "Baby Pluto," and more.
In another direction, we've also added Lil Yachty's high-class return single "Oprah's Bank Account," as well as a couple of Jadakiss bangers, the new Grafh and Hopsin joint, and some slowed-down jams from Jhené Aiko. You're getting lots of variety (and even more Uzi) this week.
If you're not yet signed up with TIDAL, take advantage of your free 30-day trial here. Let us know who had your favourite picks this week.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
Lil Yachty & DaBaby - Oprah's Bank Account (feat. Drake)
Gunna - SKYBOX
Lil Uzi Vert - P2
Lil Uzi Vert - Silly Watch
Lil Uzi Vert - I'm Sorry
Noah C (Editorial)
Gunna - SKYBOX
Jhene Aiko - Surrender (feat. Dr. Chill)
Lil Uzi Vert - Silly Watch
Lil Uzi Vert - POP
Lil Uzi Vert - Bigger Than Life
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Lil Uzi Vert - Silly Watch
Lil Uzi Vert - Baby Pluto
Lil Uzi Vert - Lo Mein
Lil Uzi Vert - Urgency (feat. Syd)
Lil Uzi Vert - Celebration Station
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Jadakiss - (NYB) Need Your Best [feat. Ty Dolla $ign]
Lil Baby - We Should (feat. Young Thug)
Jadakiss - Angels Getting Pedicured (feat. 2 Chainz)
DJ Kay Slay - No Permission (feat. Juicy J, A$AP Ferg, & Dave East)
Royce Da 5'9 - Upside Down (feat. Benny the Butcher, & Ashley Sorrell)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Lil Uzi Vert - POP
Lil Uzi Vert - You Better Move
Lil Uzi Vert - Prices
Lil Uzi Vert - Venetia
Lil Uzi Vert - P2
Keenan Higgins (Editorial)
$NOT - ROADRUNNER+
Larry June - Summer Snow (feat. G Perico)
Grafh - Who Shot Ya (feat. Hopsin)
CJ Fly - LV ASCOT
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Lil Uzi Vert - P2
Lil Uzi Vert - Celebration Station
Gunna - SKYBOX
Rema - Rainbow
Bhaven Moorthy (Editorial)
Rich The Kid - Red
Lil Baby - Emotionally Scarred
Lil Baby - Same Thing
Jay Whiss - Valet (feat. Puffy L’z)
Lynn S (Editorial)
Bree Runway - APESHIT
Lil Uzi Vert - I’m Sorry
Lil Uzi Vert - Lo Mein
Megan Thee Stallion - Savage
Jhene Aiko - B.S. (feat. H.E.R.)