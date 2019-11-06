There's been a lot of dope music that has dropped in the past few weeks. From Kanye West's polarizing gospel album, Jesus Is King to Earl Sweatshirt's surprise project, Feet Of Clay, there's definitely been a ton of music to check out. However, we know how it is. Time is sacred and sometimes, you don't have all the time in the world to check out what's worth listening to.

Thankfully, we here at HNHH have been delivering a weekly playlist filled with some must-hear tracks picked by the HNHH team. This week features new music from 21 Savage, who just dropped "Immortal," as well as some cuts from Odd Future alumni Frank Ocean and Earl Sweatshirt who's fresh off of the release of Feet Of Clay. On top of that, we also have heat from Westside Gunn and the Griselda camp, as well as songs from Gang Starr's new project. Toronto's Lil Berete and KILLY make appearances with their latest releases as well. Of course, we also had to include that new Vince Staples, "Sheet Music."

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

21 Savage - Immortal

Kanye West - Closed On Sunday

Kanye West - Everything We Need (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons)

Tyga, YG & Santana - MAMACITA

Lil Peep - Moving On

Chantilly Post (Editorial)



Frank Ocean - In My Room

AJ Tracey & Skepta - Kiss and Tell

Teyana Taylor & Kehlani - Morning

Krept & Konan - First Time (feat. Tory Lanez & Spice)

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Earl Sweatshirt - MTOMB

Earl Sweatshirt - OD

Alex Cole (Editorial)

KILLY - Triple Helix

GASHI - Mr. Ferrari

bbno$ & Yung Gravy - Shining On My Ex

Noah C (Editorial)



Clams Casino - Rune

Sada Baby - 2K20

Westside Gunn - Undertaker vs. Goldberg (feat. Conway)

Earl Sweatshirt - TISK TISK / COOKIES

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Westside Gunn - Kool G (feat Conway & Benny the Butcher)

Gang Starr & Royce Da 5'9" - What's Real

DDG & Young Nudy - SPENDIN AINT NOTHIN

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil Berete - Iffy

Normani & 21 Savage - Motivation (Savage Remix)

Gallant - Sweet Insomnia (feat. 6LACK)

Aron A (Editorial)

Asuqomo - Tuale

The Cool Kids & Kenny Beats - Dipped

QUIN - 7th Heaven

Roddy Ricch - Start Wit Me (feat. Gunna)