Another week of staff picks from the HNHH fam.
There's been a lot of dope music that has dropped in the past few weeks. From Kanye West's polarizing gospel album, Jesus Is King to Earl Sweatshirt's surprise project, Feet Of Clay, there's definitely been a ton of music to check out. However, we know how it is. Time is sacred and sometimes, you don't have all the time in the world to check out what's worth listening to.
Thankfully, we here at HNHH have been delivering a weekly playlist filled with some must-hear tracks picked by the HNHH team. This week features new music from 21 Savage, who just dropped "Immortal," as well as some cuts from Odd Future alumni Frank Ocean and Earl Sweatshirt who's fresh off of the release of Feet Of Clay. On top of that, we also have heat from Westside Gunn and the Griselda camp, as well as songs from Gang Starr's new project. Toronto's Lil Berete and KILLY make appearances with their latest releases as well. Of course, we also had to include that new Vince Staples, "Sheet Music."
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
21 Savage - Immortal
Kanye West - Closed On Sunday
Kanye West - Everything We Need (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons)
Tyga, YG & Santana - MAMACITA
Lil Peep - Moving On
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
Frank Ocean - In My Room
AJ Tracey & Skepta - Kiss and Tell
Teyana Taylor & Kehlani - Morning
Krept & Konan - First Time (feat. Tory Lanez & Spice)
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Frank Ocean - In My Room
Earl Sweatshirt - MTOMB
Earl Sweatshirt - OD
21 Savage - Immortal
Alex Cole (Editorial)
KILLY - Triple Helix
GASHI - Mr. Ferrari
bbno$ & Yung Gravy - Shining On My Ex
21 Savage - Immortal
Noah C (Editorial)
Clams Casino - Rune
Sada Baby - 2K20
Westside Gunn - Undertaker vs. Goldberg (feat. Conway)
Vince Staples - Sheet Music (Episode 02)
Earl Sweatshirt - TISK TISK / COOKIES
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Westside Gunn - Kool G (feat Conway & Benny the Butcher)
Gang Starr & Royce Da 5'9" - What's Real
DDG & Young Nudy - SPENDIN AINT NOTHIN
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Lil Berete - Iffy
Vince Staples - Sheet Music (Episode 02)
Normani & 21 Savage - Motivation (Savage Remix)
Gallant - Sweet Insomnia (feat. 6LACK)
Aron A (Editorial)
Asuqomo - Tuale
The Cool Kids & Kenny Beats - Dipped
QUIN - 7th Heaven
Roddy Ricch - Start Wit Me (feat. Gunna)