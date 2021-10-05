The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.

"Say anybody, right, Saweetie, anybody right now, woman that's in the business," he said. "If she just meets a guy that's not on her level or something like that, she might be in her mind thinking like, 'Well, maybe he wants me 'cause I'm successful, I'm in the limelight, blah blah blah.' It's hard to trust on both sides of the field."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Angie stirred the pot and asked why Hitmaka hasn't tried to shoot his shot with the "Best Friends" hitmaker.

"That would be fire," Hitmaka answered. Both he and Angie couldn't help but laugh. The producer added, "Hey, Saweetie... Me and Saweetie could see eye-to-eye. I like that. That's a good vibe. That's a good one."

After Angie mentioned that Saweetie would be making an appearance at Powerhouse, Hitmaka said he would be there as well. She mentioned that she would be sitting down with Saweetie for an interview and once she knows the time, she'll alert Hitmaka so he can "slide through." However, even if Saweetie isn't feeling him romantically, Hitmaka is ready to at least lock in a hit record.

Check out the exchange below.