Week after week there seems to be news about women in rap at odds. If they aren't beefing amongst themselves, their fans are desperately pitting one female artist against another. While tension between artists isn't anything new, some hip hop fans are awaiting the next big collaboration with a cast of all women characters. In 1997, Lil Kim dropped her "Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)" featuring Da Brat, Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott, Angie Martinez, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. In 2001, the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack hosted a revision of Patti LaBelle's "Lady Marmalade" that featured Lil Kim, Mya, Pink, and Christina Aguilera. Both tracks were huge hits on the charts and radio, but some believe that it's time for a new group of women to make the next record-breaking song.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Hitmaka thinks he's put together the right group of ladies to change the game, as he announced on social media. In early September, the famed producer dropped his single "Thot Box" with Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & YBN Nahmir. It looks like Hitmaka is switching things up for the remix and letting the ladies take the reigns by linking Young M.A, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty. The song will drop on November 8 and the music video will feature an unknown artist who won an online challenge.

"11/8 🔥🔥🔥 THE FIRST PRODUCER TO PUT A 'LADIES NIGHT' VIBE TOGETHER SINCE THE 90’s," Hitmaka wrote. "THE MOST IMPORTANT PART ABOUT BEING IN POSITION IS HELPING THE NEXT PERSON WIN! THEY ALSO GONE RETURN THE FAVOR CAUSE THIS VIDEO BOUT TO BE 🔥🔥🔥 @originalmartinamarie TAG HER & DM ME ASAP SHE’S THE WINNER OF #thotboxchallenge FLYING YOU TO THE VIDEO & CAN’T WAIT TO MEET U." Check out the announcement and the winner of the challenge spittin' rhymes below.