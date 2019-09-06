Hitmaka Taps Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & YBN Nahmir For "Thot Box"

Summer may be dwindling down, but before we officially count the season out, Hitmaka delivers another single. The producer, also known as the artist Yung Berg, called on a few of his hit-making friends to round out a stacked collaboration including Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, Tyga, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and YBN Nahmir. The song has a west coast vibe that's a hit among many artists right now and is rumored to be featured on Hitmaka's forthcoming release Big Tuh.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been able to put records together for different people,” Hitmaka said, according to Complex. “Once I had the hook, I knew who I wanted on it. I got Nahmir, Meek, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and A Boogie. Everybody was feeling it. They say, ‘It’s a hot girl summer,’ so we had to tell the other side of the story from the male perspective. We love all women. You watch, the girls are going to love this...It’s going to be a takeover. I’m excited for hits, more hits—and more hits.”