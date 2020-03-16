Eric B.’s daughter is in critical condition after suffering severe neck and spine fractures in a car crash this weekend.

According to a report from PageSix, the daughter of the famed hip-hop pioneer was hospitalized after a serious car crash in Connecticut on Sunday. Reports say Erica Barrier is in extreme critical condition after suffering from severe neck and spine fractures, among many other life threatening injuries.

The accident was first reported on social media, when the Instagram feed “The Real Sister2Sister 2.0” posted: “Erica Supreme Barrier, the daughter of music legend Eric Barrier (Eric B) is in extreme critical condition this morning after a horrific car crash in Connecticut.”

The post added that, “Barrier is suffering from severe neck and spine fractures, among her many life threatening injuries, confirmed Eric B’s long time publicist,” and that, “The family is at her bedside and asking for your prayers.”

Connecticut police confirmed to PageSix that Erica was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 in Connecticut just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning when it “stopped in the center lane” and an oncoming truck “was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of [Erica’s car].”

She “sustained serious injuries,” according to the police report, “and was transported to Hartford Hospital.” The truck driver was not injured, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We wish her a full and speedy recovery.

