It's one of the busiest days of the year at airports nationwide as folks travel back to their hometowns to reunite with family for Thanksgiving. As the holidays have arrived, turkeys around the country are baking and cranberry sauce is being carefully prepared for tonight's feast. Despite the holiday's truly disturbing roots, it's amazing what many families have made out of Thanksgiving -- providing a special occasion for everybody to get back together and share what they've been so grateful for in the last year.

As always around this time of the year, TMZ has obtained a list of Thanksgiving menus from prisons around the country to report on what incarcerated celebrities will be enjoying for supper, and they've shared this year's findings for YNW Melly, YFN Lucci, Suge Knight, R. Kelly, and more.



R. Kelly is at MDC Brooklyn, and he has the choice between roast turkey or roast eggplant, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, biscuit, and pie.

YFN Lucci is at Fulton County Jail where he'll be served sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, cornbread stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, a roll, and dessert.

YNW Melly at Broward County Jail appears to be getting a downgraded meal from the others, getting turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, breadsticks, and bread pudding.

Meanwhile, Suge Knight has a similar menu at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he'll have roast turkey, green salad, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, veggies, and pumpkin pie.



Hopefully, despite their situations, they're all able to find something to be thankful for today. What do you think about their Thanksgiving menus?

