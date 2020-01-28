Following the official announcement of Governors Ball 2020 a little over a week ago, we're now getting a clearer breakdown of who will be performing over the three-day music festival and the exact day each artist will be hitting the stage.

While all three days are expected to be filled with show-stopping performances, Day 3 is definitely looking like the highlight. Day 1 is pretty packed as well, with acts like Danny Brown, Tame Impala, Pink Sweat$, Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, Maxo Kream, Vampire Weekend, Chase Atlantic, rising Brooklyn-based emcee KOTA The Friend and music legend Stevie Nicks amongst others gracing the stage on Friday. Day 2 keeps the high energy at peak with Vampire Weekend, Flume, Ellie Goulding, Chiiild, Steve Lacy and rap/R&B collective EARTHGANG making for key standouts on Saturday. As we stated earlier, Sunday will be the apex of the festival's 10th anniversary year as Missy Elliott, Solange, H.E.R., Summer Walker, John Bellion, YBN Cordae, Girl Talk, Johnny Utah, Black Midi, Swae Lee and Princess Nokia spearhead a long list of musicians closing out Day 3.

Governors Ball 2020 goes down on June 5, June 6 and June 7 at Randall's Island Park in New York City. Get your 1-day, 3-day and cabana experience tickets now by clicking here.