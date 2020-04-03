If there's any silver lining to the ongoing state of global affairs, it's that Instagram Live battles have rapidly risen to become a cultural staple. Thanks largely in part to the diplomatic work of the legendary producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, who sparked the entire quarantine battle movement with their own epic tete-a-tete, IG battles have become a win-win situation for both the participating artists and the fans tuning in to watch.

Following previous match-ups between Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh, Boi-1da and Hit-Boy, The-Dream and Sean Garrett, Tory Lanez and French Montana, as well as Ne-yo and Johnta Austin for the R&B heads, we're looking at a decent card for this coming weekend. Tonight, we'll get a chance to catch Rich The Kid face off against Trippie Redd, after his previous challenge to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie fell flat. Look for that one to pop off at 9 PM EST, one of the first match-ups between two of the new generation.

Tomorrow we're looking at another Timbaland and Swizz-produced tilt, this one highlighting two of the biggest hitmakers of the past twenty years: Lil Jon and T-Pain. Though T-Pizzle has since downplayed the competitive spirit, labeling it a fun-time between two longtime homies, it's still going to be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the eyes of the fans. Catch that one Saturday night at 9PM EST.

What are some fantasy match-ups you hope to one day see? If we're lucky, perhaps we can see rappers start having verse-battles, with lyrical artists like Royce and Crooked I going head to head with their hardest bars. The possibilities are endless, and we can expect to see even more participants looking to join the fun as the quarantine continues.