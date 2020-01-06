H.E.R. & Skip Marley Bring Love To Life In "Slow Down" Video

The duo returns.

A couple of months after debuting their "Slow Down" selection, the duo of Skip Marley and H.E.R. has returned to capture an untainted love tale in their newest accompanying music video for the track. In the clip, directed by Lacey Duke, the two enjoy the chase before settling into the blissful inevitable.

“When I made the song, I was looking and wondering who could be a feature and then I thought of H.E.R. because I love her vibe and her energy really," Skip told VIBE in November. "As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love."

Enjoy the fruit of the collaboration up top.