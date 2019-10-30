It's no secret that many were left unsatisfied with HBO's Game Of Thrones, with fans directing the bulk of their ire at showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss. Despite the public lambasting, all signs pointed to more Westeros to come, with HBO having begun production on a Naomi-Watts-led prequel. Not only had the cast been assembled in its entirety, but the pilot episode had actually been shot in Belfast. Unfortunately, HBO has decided to ax the project, leaving showrunner Jane Goldman, the cast and crew, and the fans high and dry.

Set to transpire one thousand years before the events of Thrones, George R.R. Martin previously alluded that the series would center around humanity's first brush with the White Walkers. Sadly, the untitled prequel will never have a chance to see the light of day, and HBO has remained tight-lipped as to the reasoning behind the decision. Curiously, the news arrives on the same day Benioff and Weiss walked away from their Star Wars deal, making this the most eventful day in Thrones related news since the divisive finale.

Though one prequel seems to be dead, another may very well emerge. It's said that HBO will be keeping the world of Westeros on the table by way of another prequel series, this one based on Martin's Fire And Blood. We can only hope the premium cable network provides further context on their decision to pull the plug.

