The state of Hawaii is offering remote workers free round trip tickets to Oahu in exchange for participating in their local economy, which is stalling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

"The pandemic," Jason Higa, the founder of the temporary residency program, known as "Movers and Shakas," told CNN. "has normalized remote work for the foreseeable future, so we believe this situation presents an opportunity for local residents to return home, and for out of state professionals to experience Hawaii, not as tourists, but as contributing members of our community."

The program is accepting applications through applicants until Dec. 15 and will pick 50 people to bring to Hawaii. Applicants must commit to living in Hawaii for at least 30 days and contribute to the local economy by committing several hours per week to a non-profit.

"Beyond bringing in valuable dollars into our local businesses, the real value is bringing talented knowledge workers who will both help to build our communities through volunteer work and to make our economy more resilient," Richard Matsui, a founder of "Movers and Shakas," said. "While the pandemic is an enormous crisis, it also presents Hawaii with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to diversify our economy."

Check out the "Movers and Shakas" program here if you are interested in moving to Hawaii, as SZA recently revealed she has.

