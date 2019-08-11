Halsey Talks New Album On "Female Rage": "Miracle I Haven’t Killed Myself Yet"

Halsey's third studio album is in the works and this upcoming project will seemingly be like no other. The "Without Me" singer will be turning 25-years-old in September and turning a quarter-century is something that's surprising to her since she didn't think she would even live that long.

“I grew up in a world where being 25 [meant] having three kids and being in a shitty relationship or I was going to be dead because young people with bi-polar disorder who grow up with no resources don’t usually end up thriving at 25," she said at the sixth annual Capitol Congress. As for the topic of her upcoming tape, “female rage" is something that's been present on her mind during the recording and it will depict “anger, betrayal and confusion, but it’s more inward that I intended it to be.”



As for her upcoming birthday, it's very much something that surprises Halsey. "This is controversial…I’m going to be 25 and it’s a miracle I haven’t killed myself yet. I hope I can get married soon, but in the meantime, I hope I can fuck as many people as I can.”

Halsey is currently dating Britsh rocker Yungblud who recently celebrated a birthday of his own. "Darling dom. everyone who has met you in this life, for any amount of time at all, will be changed forever because of it. for some, in small ways, they won’t even realize. for others, in a life-changing wave," she wrote to her boo.