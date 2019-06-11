There are some artists that have proven to be insanely talented when it comes to impersonations. People like Ariana Grande, who can morph her voice to sound like pretty much anybody she wants, have shown their talents on late night television shows. When it comes to Halsey though, her skills in that department are pretty slim. Each impersonation she attempts truly just sounds like herself. Regardless, she was a guest at Capital FM and while she was there, she decided to sing one of her hit songs as a number of other famous musicians. The results were a little difficult to guess.



Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

If we didn't have the name of the artist she was trying to sound like in front of our faces, we probably wouldn't fare too well in this quiz. Halsey sang to host Roman Kemp as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and others but each rendition of her song "Without Me" sounded far too similar to the last. She started with Ariana, which was one of the easiest to guess. The addition of her signature "yuh yuh yuh" at the end of the verse gave that one away. With Cardi B, she ramps up the staccato performance and points at her audience. Ironically, Kemp thinks she's trying to portray Nicki Minaj at first, to which Halsey shakes her head at. Her impersonation of Lady Gaga got the host guessing she was Sia while the biggest fail was likely her Justin Bieber impression. The interviewer guessed that she was Britney Spears before blurting out another incorrect response, hoping Justin Timberlake was the right name. Finally, he landed on Biebs.

Which impersonation is the best? Watch the video below and let us know.

