Halle Berry has shockingly turned 53-years-old today and it's safe to say the actress doesn't look a day over 45. The Catwoman actress has recently been in the spotlight since her starring role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum proving that she's still very much got what it takes to maintain a crazy physique and kick ass in any role that comes her way.

In light of her born day, Halle has hit up Instagram to share an image of her looking all kinds of fit and opting for no bra. "Leveled up, Circa ‘66," she captioned the post.

"Now that my youngest is starting kindergarten, I feel like I can get back into my life, and that’s important. I want to keep challenging myself and proving that I can still follow my passions, take risks, and take on characters who make me feel alive," Halle recently stated in her latest InStyle open letter.

"But I prove that to myself, not to anyone else. I think that’s what keeps us young. It keeps me connected to my children because I’m alive in the world. One day they’re going to grow up, and I don’t want to be the mom who’s crying because her kids left. I want to be the mom who says, 'Yes, girl, go fly. Go do you, do your life.'"