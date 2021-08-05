Actress Halle Berry is set to make her directorial debut on Netflix this fall with an action-packed MMA drama, one that has been three years in the making.

In addition to directing, Halle holds the leading role in Bruised, a story set in follows the story of a “washed-up MMA fighter struggling for redemption as both an athlete and a mother” according to an exclusive with Variety.

Bruised first premiered as a work in progress at the Toronto Film Festival last September, where Halle revealed producing the film, in general, had her “scared s***less.”



Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The star took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the film and say, “this project is so special to me, not only because it’s my directorial debut, but because the fight game, especially MMA, is a sport that I absolutely love and a genre that has always been winning. Everyone loves to root for the underdog, as we’ve all been there.”

Cast members are said to include Narcos’ Adan Canto as a character named “Desi” and Fences’ Stephen McKinley Henderson as “Pops”. There are speculated special appearances from UFC Women’s champions Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes.

Bruised is set to premiere on the streaming service on November 24th. Will you be checking it out?