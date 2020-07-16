Hailey Bieber was exposed alongside the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Cameron Dallas in a viral TikTok for treating the service staff at an NYC restaurant poorly, but the model has since apologized for her behaviour. A TikTok user by the name of Julia Carolan, who used to work as a hostess at a "fancy Manhattan restaurant," shared a few videos dishing out her experiences with various celebrities when they came to dine at the establishment. While some stars like the Hadid sisters and Josh Peck received rave reviews, others did not leave a great impression on Julia, including Hailey. In the part 1 of the series, Julia gave Hailey the "controversial" rating of a 3.5/10 for her rude behaviour, indicating that while she "really wants to like her," Hailey was "not nice" everytime she came in.

After the video went viral, Hailey actually got word of it, and left a comment apologizing for Julia's bad experience. “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," Hailey wrote. "That’s not ever my intention!” Julia urged her viewers to take all of her stories “with a grain of salt," reminding them that these were only her "personal experiences." Check out what she had to say about Kendall Jenner, Nick Jonas, and the Queen herself, Beyoncé (who, by the way, got a 10,000,000/10) below:

