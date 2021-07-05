Hip-Hop legend GZA has partnered with Louis Vuitton to drop “Liquid Swords (Amen Break Version)” on Friday. The visual is a reference to his 1995 album, Liquid Swords.

“The film reflects on a historic moment in Black art and culture when electronic music and hip hop emerged like twins from the same egg, and trickled into every part of the globe,” Louis Vuitton says of the film.



Fergus McDonald / Getty Images

The film was also worked on by Virgil Abloh, Benji B, and director Mahfuz Sultan. Lupe Fiasco, Saul Williams star in the piece opposite GZA.

The project also boasts appearances from Goldie, Issa Perica, Caleb Femi, Unknown T, JIM JOE, Kandis Williams, Thelma Buabeng, Octavia Burgel, Julian Eugene Tsukasa Williams, Damian Eugene Nagisa Williams, Shabaka Hutchings, Malik Le Nost, and more.

The classic GZA title track has been remixed by numerous hip-hop legends such as Mos Def and Rapsody. The song borrows its name from the 1993 film Legends of the Liquid Sword, a martial arts film with a story written by Gu Long. The teachings of martial arts are a common theme in GZA's work.

21 Savage teamed up with Louis Vuitton for a similar deal back in March.

[Via]