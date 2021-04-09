mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gwen Stefani Recruits Saweetie For "Slow Cap"

Erika Marie
April 09, 2021 00:44
181 Views
03
0
InstagramInstagram
Instagram

Slow Cap
Gwen Stefani Feat. Saweetie

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The two ladies link up for an up-tempo pop hit.


It looks like Saweetie has been a busy bee. As her breakup with Migos's Quavo has recently taken center stage, Saweetie has been pressing on with her increasing collaborations. Lil Tjay tapped Saweetie and Tyga for his "Move" track and the Icy rapper recently made an appearance on Demi Lovato's "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend." Saweetie's popstar efforts continue on Friday (April 9) as she joins forces with Gwen Stefani on the singer's latest single "Slow Clap."

This is Stefani's first music offering of 2021 and by the look of the colorful music video, the No Doubt singer is giving a nod to her 1990s look that helped her become famous. As usual, Saweetie interjects with her bossy bars, so stream "Slow Clap" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'll be David, you Goliath
Set the rule and I'll defy it
You'll be angry, I'll be quiet
You'll be purple, I'm the violet
Take a ride 'cause I'm the co-pilot
I'm the ice cream, you're just the diet

Gwen Stefani
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  181
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Gwen Stefani Saweetie
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Gwen Stefani Recruits Saweetie For "Slow Cap"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject