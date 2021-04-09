Gwen Stefani Recruits Saweetie For "Slow Cap"

It looks like Saweetie has been a busy bee. As her breakup with Migos's Quavo has recently taken center stage, Saweetie has been pressing on with her increasing collaborations. Lil Tjay tapped Saweetie and Tyga for his "Move" track and the Icy rapper recently made an appearance on Demi Lovato's "My Girlfriends Are My Boyfriend." Saweetie's popstar efforts continue on Friday (April 9) as she joins forces with Gwen Stefani on the singer's latest single "Slow Clap."

This is Stefani's first music offering of 2021 and by the look of the colorful music video, the No Doubt singer is giving a nod to her 1990s look that helped her become famous. As usual, Saweetie interjects with her bossy bars, so stream "Slow Clap" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I'll be David, you Goliath

Set the rule and I'll defy it

You'll be angry, I'll be quiet

You'll be purple, I'm the violet

Take a ride 'cause I'm the co-pilot

I'm the ice cream, you're just the diet