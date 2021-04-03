Lil Tjay Recruits Tyga & Saweetie For Explicit "Move"

It has been 24 hours since Lil Tjay released his anticipated Destined 2 Win album and his fans are racking up the rapper's streaming numbers. The New York artist's sophomore effort came in at a lengthy 21 tracks and featured artists like Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, and Tyga. The latter two artists linked with Tjay on "Move," a track with an infectious hook that's hard to shake.

On the song, all three artists share a few sexually explicit bars—and while the men speak about women who are only around because they want money Saweetie chimes in and seemingly responds. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper opened her verse with, "I just want the best d*ck, I'm lookin' for a check." Stream "Move" from Lil Tjay's Destined 2 Win and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She ask if I’m rollin’, I said "B*tch, I might be"

Superstar status, Glock under the white tee

Shawty stand by me, you gettin' the right things

Baguettes on your chest make your whole body bling

Freak ting, said you like girls, b*tch, I’m on the same thing