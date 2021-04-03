mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tjay Recruits Tyga & Saweetie For Explicit "Move"

Erika Marie
April 03, 2021 00:00
156 Views
11
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Move
Lil Tjay Feat. Tyga & Saweetie

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
3 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

The artists don't hold back on the catchy "Destined 2 Win" track.


It has been 24 hours since Lil Tjay released his anticipated Destined 2 Win album and his fans are racking up the rapper's streaming numbers. The New York artist's sophomore effort came in at a lengthy 21 tracks and featured artists like Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Toosii, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, and Tyga. The latter two artists linked with Tjay on "Move," a track with an infectious hook that's hard to shake.

On the song, all three artists share a few sexually explicit bars—and while the men speak about women who are only around because they want money Saweetie chimes in and seemingly responds. The Pretty B*tch Music rapper opened her verse with, "I just want the best d*ck, I'm lookin' for a check." Stream "Move" from Lil Tjay's Destined 2 Win and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

She ask if I’m rollin’, I said "B*tch, I might be"
Superstar status, Glock under the white tee
Shawty stand by me, you gettin' the right things
Baguettes on your chest make your whole body bling
Freak ting, said you like girls, b*tch, I’m on the same thing

Lil Tjay
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  2
  156
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Tjay Tyga Saweetie Destined 2 Win
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Tjay Recruits Tyga & Saweetie For Explicit "Move"
11
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject