Gunna Tears Up A Dy Krazy & Southside Beat On "No Fasad"

Noah C
December 28, 2019 16:26
No Fasad
Dy Krazy Feat. Gunna

Gunna is becoming a master of luxury raps.


808 Mafia is responsible for sculpting the sound of trap today by providing us with countless hits that paved the way. The collective of producers started out with Atlanta's Lex Luger and Southside and then branched out to encompass many more. Dy Krazy is one of the beatmakers who was absorbed under this umbrella and ended up leaving his mark all over the place through collaborations with Future, Young Thug, Gucci Mane and many more. 

Producer tags have come to possess great weight and command great respect. When you hear Future mutter "Dy Krazy" or a chipmunk vocal squeal "Southside", you know you're about to get smacked with a beat from one of the best in the game. Sometimes you're fortunate enough to hear two of this revered tags at the top of the same track and you feel the ground beneath you start to rumble. "No Fasad" off Dy Krazy's newly-released project, Dy Went Krazy, is one of those instances where you get to experience the glory of two superproducers joining forces. As if Dy Krazy and Southside building the beat isn't exciting enough, Gunna is the one rapping on it. These days, it's rare that we go a whole week without a new song from Gunna, as he is both prolific in his solo work and a highly-coveted feature. In less than two minutes, Gunna tears up the hypnotic "No Fasad" beat with ease. 

Quotable Lyrics

Done had a ménage, 'bout to get in my prime, yeah 
Bitch diggin' my feng shui, Dior on a Monday 
It's a Jimmy Choo, I might spend two racks on my shoes
Hoes in every single room, n**** better not kill my mood 

